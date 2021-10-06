Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

