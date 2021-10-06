Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

IQI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

