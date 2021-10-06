Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

10/4/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 299,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,848. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 99.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

