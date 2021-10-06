Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,834% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MTCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

