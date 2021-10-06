IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

