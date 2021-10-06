IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443,775 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for approximately 11.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 72.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 3,142,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,993. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

