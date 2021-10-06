IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

