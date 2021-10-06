IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,226,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,400,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,537,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,433,893. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

