IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.39. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $640.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

