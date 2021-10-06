IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 281.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 299,922 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.21. 678,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.33. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

