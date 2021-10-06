IQVIA Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

