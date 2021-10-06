ironSource (NYSE:IS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

