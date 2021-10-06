IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,908. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $59,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

