iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,839. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

