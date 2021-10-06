iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG remained flat at $$114.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 130,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,246. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

