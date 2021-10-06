iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.