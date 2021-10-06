iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IEUS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. 43,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,066. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17,089.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 589,914 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,007,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.