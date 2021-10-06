iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.