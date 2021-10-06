iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

