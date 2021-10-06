iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $99,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

IWB stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,301. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

