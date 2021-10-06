iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 358,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,188 shares.The stock last traded at $158.18 and had previously closed at $158.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

