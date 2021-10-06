iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5,316.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,630. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

