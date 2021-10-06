iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $106,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

