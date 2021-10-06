iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 444,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,343,037 shares.The stock last traded at $428.76 and had previously closed at $435.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average of $428.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,025,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

