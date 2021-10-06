iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. 104,926 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

