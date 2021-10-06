Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 20,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,249,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

