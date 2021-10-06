ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.