Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

