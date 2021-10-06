J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.69

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.69 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

About J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

