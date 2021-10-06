J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

