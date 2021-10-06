Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after buying an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 155,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

