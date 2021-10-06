Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.32. 911,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

