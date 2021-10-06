Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $11,616,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,081. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.