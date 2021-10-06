Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 464.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 171,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 486,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,079. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

