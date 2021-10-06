Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 143.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,962 shares of company stock worth $274,238,706 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

