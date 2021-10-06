Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $245,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,753. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

