Jane Tufnell Acquires 3,150 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.50 ($6,543.64).

LON:OIT opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.33. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

