Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.39. 19,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $580,497. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

