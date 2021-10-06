Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.