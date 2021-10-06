Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 114.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $296,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

