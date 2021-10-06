Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€29.50” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.