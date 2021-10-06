Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.69 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

