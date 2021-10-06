Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 6,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nCino by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

