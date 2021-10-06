John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 26,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

