John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

