John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $19.56.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.