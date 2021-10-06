John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

WG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

WG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 230.70 ($3.01). 1,052,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.83.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Insiders bought 1,991 shares of company stock worth $429,583 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

