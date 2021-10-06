JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €27.50 ($32.35). 678,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

