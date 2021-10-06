JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €55.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.15 ($81.36).

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €0.58 ($0.68) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €57.34 ($67.46). The company had a trading volume of 544,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

