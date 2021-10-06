JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 245,511 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,160.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

