JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

